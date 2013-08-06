Garrison looking to improve in second year with coach Barker

Anytime a new coach takes over a program, there's an adjustment period. Now that Garrison has gotten that out of the way with now second year head man Craig Barker, the Bulldogs have big goals in 2013.

Coach barker installed a whole new offense last year, but with a season under its belt in the new system, players are a lot more comfortable. The plays are run out of the shotgun and at a fast pace to take advantage of personnel. An 8-4 campaign in 2012, including being an area finalist isn't too shabby, but year two of the Barker regime appears even brighter.

Barker said, "There was a huge learning curve there, but with it being a new year, same offense and same defense basically so our kids are able to pick it up a lot easier." Running Back Logan Clark added, "We've gotten use to him, he's eased into us and gotten more relaxed, and I think this year will be a totally better year than last year." Senior quarterback Cameron Rodriguez also said, "I don't expect anything less than state, if we don't win state then I don't consider it a good season, that's my goal as a senior this year."

Rodriguez will play a big part in reaching those expectations, along with fellow backfield mate, Clark. The two have played together since the 8th grade and will look to lead the Bulldogs to a state title. the two combined for over 2,600 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. Taking the next step is crucial and feeding off each other just might do that.

Rodriguez said, "Its always been part of our heart and passion to play with each other. If I'm down he picks me up, he's down, I pick him up you know. Its kind of a little brother thing we got going on." Clark added," We have worked a little system together and got it down. We run the offense together."

