Tenaha looking for third straight trip to title game and second championship in three years

In the past two seasons, all Tenaha has done is win a total of 24 games, a state title and play for another championship. With a loaded senior class, the Tigers will try to advance to the newly named AT&T Stadium for a third consecutive season.

Its hard to lay a foundation when the house is already built. Tenaha returns 20 starters and is using fall camp to add new wrinkles.

Head Coach Terry Ward said, "We've added a few new things that we didn't do in spring or even in last years football season. We've added some new plays that will hopefully benefit us in the long run, but yeah our kids come in ahead and it makes it easier." Tight end and linebacker Jacoby Ivy added, "No mistakes is what I want. No complaints, we should be at the top of our game. That's how it should be."

Tenaha has plenty of talent to take them to the top. Running backs Chavis Gregory, Cobe Carraway, Wide Receivers Keontas Davis, and DeAndre Thomas and Quarterback J.R. Hill are all back after combining for over 4,900 yards and 66 touchdowns last season.

Gregory said, "We have a lot of great players on the team, everybody just needs to play as one." Davis added, "Its going to be hard to try and key on one person.There are factors everywhere around the field, its not just one individual."

Winning and success contagious, so why not let it fueled the team.? Coach Ward wants this version of the maroon and white to carry on the legacy.

Ward said, "You know we build on it, we talk about it, talk about our tradition, we got to step up and carry the torch. Gregory added, "Makes you more dedicated to the game. Makes you want to do more everyday so you can keep on winning."

After claming the state title in 2011 and falling short in the championship game last year, its hard to not talk about another trophy.

Davis said, "We in it to win it all it all. It starts from day one. Every team wish to make the playoffs,our picture is bigger than that." Ward added, "I know some teams shy away from it, but yesterday first morning practice, I talked about it, that's our goal, that's what we want to do. "

