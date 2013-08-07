Kennard woman shares 170-pound weight loss success story

Last year 28-year-old Kennard native Rachel Groves weighed in at 300 pounds.

"If you would have told me a year ago that I would be where I'm at right now down 170lbs I would have told you, you were crazy," said Groves.

Groves says she had settled for an unhealthy lifestyle and as a consequence suffered from diabetes, high blood pressure and even a miscarriage.

"I knew that if I was healthier that I wouldn't have lost my child and that right there was my motivation," said Groves.

In July of 2012 she made the decision to change her life for the better and started the Body By Vi Challenge.

"I asked God for a change and the next day, my friend introduced me to this and I jumped in feet first and just took off," said Groves.

To lose the weight, Groves incorporated two meal replacements into her routine along with healthy snacks throughout the day and a lean meal for dinner.

Groves says before she started the challenge, she couldn't even walk to the mailbox without heavy breathing and now, she runs 5k races on the weekends for fun.

Groves says every 90 days she sets a new goal for herself, in October she plans to run her first half marathon and she's already training first iron man next year.

"I see myself as a fighter for my life," said Groves.

And she says her support system has made all the difference, Body By Vi awarded groves and her team a trip to Hollywood and a $5,000 shopping spree for their three digit weight loss success.

"When you sign on, you don't do it alone there is a big group of us in the area that get together and support each other," said Groves.

Groves says with dedication and discipline anyone can reach their goals.

"The first step is always the hardest but once you make that first step the possibilities are endless," said Groves.

Groves says she leaves for California on Monday for her trip to California where she will enjoy a shopping spree on Rodeo Drive and a photo shoot as a reward for her weight loss.

