Hushpuppy Championship set to return to Texas State Forest Festival

The Southern Hushpuppy Championshipare returning for the 42nd consecutive year.

The competition was almosta loss until A-1 Party Rental stepped up as sponsors for the event.

The Hushpuppy Championshipis a part of the five- day Texas State Forest Festival sponsored by BrookshireBrothers.

Officials say they usuallyhave anywhere from 25 to 30 four person teams show off their best hushpuppyrecipes.

First prize in the contest wins $750 and afiesta party for 20, Second and third place will also receive cash prizes.There is also a cash prize for showmanship.

"We have people fromstates around the country come and participate in the event and it was joinedup with the Texas State Forest Festival and since then the tradition hascontinued and we are excited to have it again this year," said MelissaWheeler, Program and Operations Manager, Angelina County Chamber of Commerce.

The Southern HushpuppyChampionship will be Saturday September 21st.

Team registrations arebeing accepted now until September 4th.

