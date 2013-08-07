Texans' president speaks in Nacogdoches

One of the most known rivalries on the FCS level in college football is the Battle of the Piney Woods between Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston State. Its never to early to talk Bearkats and Jacks.

That's what Houston Texans' president Jamey Rootes did this afternoon in Nacogdoches. Rootes was in town to promote the big showdown which will be played for the fourth year in a row at Reliant Stadium in Houston. SFA won the first meeting, but has lost the last two. Rootes commented that he's glad the game is in Houston and there to stay until at least 2017.

Rootes said, "J.C. Harper has been a good friend of mine for a long time and we were just sitting in the conference room a few years ago and said what if. What if we were to bring the Battle of the Piney Woods to Reliant Stadium. We have really proven our ability to market and promote and build crowds and host and entertain and create an atmosphere that people will come back too. So you match that with a great rivalry and that's why its been spectacular."

This years game is set for November 2nd.

