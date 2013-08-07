Lovelady hoping more experience pays off

Graduation hit Lovelady hard after its run to the quarterfinals in 2011. the Lions lost 17 seniors off that 11 win team and felt the effects last season winning just 3 games. The Lions did manage to make the playoffs though, but were knocked out in the opening round.

2013 looks to be a little more promising as several freshman got extensive playing time last year. Lovelady has over 40 guys out this season, so the numbers are definitely a plus. Two key running backs will lead the way offensively in Head Coach Kerry Therwhanger's option attack. Coming so close two seasons ago and falling way short in 2012 has the lions energized.

Garrett Sweeny said, "Its definitely fueling me and I thinks its fueling everyone else on the team because you know almost tasting that state title two years ago you know it left a bad taste in my mouth when we lost and especially last year when we didn't get very far. "

Senior right guard Wyatt Logan added, "We are a lot stronger, we are working harder and I think we are working more as a family and more as a team because we can all get along better."

Dillon McLaughlin said, "We have a real young team, we have had a lot of people come out this year, we will have a junior varsity and we are looking pretty sharp so far."

Coach Therwhanger ended by saying, "We've got a lot of sophomores that got a lot of playing time as a freshman which when you play a lot of freshman you are going to take your lumps, but this year we should see the benefits of those guys getting that experience."

