Crockett hungry for better season

Just two years ago, Crockett won 11 games and advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs. A majority of that team graduated and the Bulldogs wound up having a sub-par year in 2012, losing nice games. But now those players have a year of experience to lean on and are ready to put Crockett back in the playoff hunt.

After going 1 and 9 last year, this group of Bulldogs is determined to turn things around. More accountability, better discipline, and increased enthusiasm is the focus during fall camp.

Ricardo Hidalgo said, "We are a lot more discipline now and we are more ahead now. Everyone is catching on a lot faster even the new kids are doing better. Everyone knows their job and assignments."

The fight and bite of the Bulldog is also back. The once freshman have a season behind them and Crockett has a strong nucleus ready to step up.

Coach Kettler said, "We are hungry, we are excited. Our first four games are at home and these guys are very dedicated. Hidalgo added, "We are all coming back and we know we have a better chance this year and none of us are going to stop until we make the playoffs." Quarterback Case Robinson finished off by saying, "We are just a hungry team looking to make the playoffs and we are going to fight every play until the end."

A change in record wont be the only thing different in 2013. Head coach Joe Kettler has switched up the offense to take advantage of his talented trio in running back A.J Phillips, wide receiver Carlton Shirley and quarterback Case Robinson.

Kettler said, "We are going to spread it around. We are going back to a little more two back set instead of a one back set, but like I told our receivers with our play action passes and boots and waggles they are actually going to catch more balls this year than they caught last year."

