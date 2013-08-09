Competition in camp helping Diboll

A tough schedule awaits Diboll in 2013, but that's why you get two-a-days to prepare. Head coach Shane Adair is entering his third season with the Lumberjacks so the good news is, everyone knows the system. Competition is the key word in fall camp thus far as the Jacks gear up for what hopefully is a playoff season.

A new season and a new beginning. Some key players have another year of experience and Diboll is ready to show what it can do. Adair said, "We were young last year and we are young this year but the fuel is there and they are ready to light it." Running back Sielance Bailey added, " The expectations are very high from the coaches and team leaders. Hopefully we can go achieve what we have set for ourselves.

Finish fourth or better out of an extremely tough district and the Jacks will have a chance to earn their first playoff win under coach Adair. The red and white say it begins though way before league play. Adair says, "Wins early will be very important to a young team so I think if we can get some wins early and get on a roll, then we look forward to district." Bailey added, "Its pretty tough with the schedule we have and to keep up with those guys but I think the coaches are getting us ready for everything we need to prepare for."

Spots are wide open and waiting to be claimed on both sides of the ball. Competition is a good thing and it could develop some playmakers. This we know, seniors Sammy Scott, Bailey, and Raive Shepard are a great place to start. Sielance said, " We have been working together since junior high so you know we have that chemistry to be able to work together. We have been doing it for a long time together, from the back yard to the football field, to madden, you know all of those things."

