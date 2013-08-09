Lufkin shoppers taking advantage of earlier tax-free weekend

Across Lufkin parking lotswere packed as shoppers took on back to school shopping during tax-free weekend.

"We expect to have avery busy three days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday but if today is anyindication there is definitely a lot of traffic," said Kris Hoepfner,Target Manager.

"It saves you a loton just that little bit of tax savings its pretty good and the sales areawesome," said Nicole Shedd, shopper.

Nicole Shedd spent the dayshopping with her three kids at target and she's hoping to get everything theyneed on day one of the sales tax holiday.

"I just kind of sitwith the buggy they are old enough no so I can just let them go and do," saidShedd.

In 2012 and 2011 tax-free weekend started onthe 19th of August, Shedd says the earlier date this year, prompted her totackle her first tax-free-weekend.

"I've never waitedfor tax-free weekend before because its' always been too late," saidShedd.

Wren Ripool says she tookadvantage of the weekend sales and managed to buy all of her daughter'suniforms ahead of time.

"Earlier than lateris better, everyone wants to be ready a few weeks before school starts not atthe last minute," said Ripool.

Store officials say theextra time gives customers a chance to relax and make good buyingdecisions.

"It gives them thatleeway to shop around about and make the best choice for them," said Hoepfner.

And send their kids back to school witheverything they need.

Tax free weekend continues through Sunday. Also thisweekend the TJ Maxx is opening its doors at the Lufkin Mall so shoppers will haveanother place to take advantage of tax-free-weekend deals.

