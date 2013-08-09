Nacogdoches man strikes highway sign, ends up in a ditch

A Nacogdoches man has been taken to a Lufkin hospital after a one vehicle accident Friday night.

According to Trooper Marc Slocum, Arthur Lee Duncan, 36, was driving a 2002 Hyundai Accent northbound on US 59, just one mile south of the Angelina River.

Slocum says the vehicle's front tire blew out causing the driver the strike a highway sign, roll into a ditch and hit a tree.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Duncan suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.