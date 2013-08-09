New attitude in Cushing under new head coach

What's done is done and what's in the past is a distant memory. That's the motto for Cushing this season as the Bearkats are turning the page with new head coach Bill Jehling. The Barkats have won just six games over the past five seasons, but 2013 is a fresh start. Jehling is bringing a new attitude to Cushing, instilling toughness and a strong work ethic. All signs indicate the seniors and for that matter the entire team has bought into their new coach. Cushing is switching from the spread and will now run a stack I offense. After watching the physicality in the first full-padded practice, its evident Jehling is trying to change the culture in Bearkat country.

Jehling said, "I'm really looking this year to compete. I want teams to know when they play Cushing on Friday nights they are going to be in a dog fight for four quarters no matter what the scoreboard reads. Our kids are going to play four quarters.

Senior lineman Trey Davis added, "there is a huge sense of pride, especially with us, we want to start something new for these younger guys."

Jessie Williamson ended by saying, "This senior group isn't real big, but we are all real prideful and we want to leave Cushing with a good mark that we did good."

