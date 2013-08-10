Lufkin NAACP helping community at 3rd annual Red Beans and Rice Lunch

Saturday afternoon 50 pounds of beansand 50 pounds of rice were served across north Lufkin to benefit families inneed.

"We wanted to feed the hungry," saidGuessippina Bonner, NAACP President

This is the third year for the RedBeans and Rice Lunch and NAACP officials say they hosted the event to not only offer the community food but to make sure everyone leaves with more than they came with.

"To give someone that may nothave something to eat on today is a great help," said Bettie KennedyWatts, NAACP Member

"We're showing that you can makea good meal even if you are poor you can have a good healthy meal," saidBonner.

NAACP President Guessippina Bonnersays the community rallied together to create a good meal but to also give awayschool supplies.

"We're not trying to supplementeverything but we can help with a few pencils a few pens a little constructionpaper, some glue," said Bonner.

Officials say they just want to dotheir part to benefit the community, and while they can't provide everythingfamilies they are hoping to make the burden a little lighter.

"I want our students to beprepared so they can learn, I don't want there to be any hindrance to them,"said Watts.

And set an example of giving for thecommunity.

"What are we teaching our childrenthen, to be selfish and say I'll take care of mine or are we teaching them tohelp others," said Bonner.

A lesson that officials hope will lasta lifetime.

Along with the donated school suppliesthat were given away,

NAACP officials say they alsodistributed 50 pounds of beans and 50 pounds of rice for families to take home.

