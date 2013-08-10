Lufkin TJ Maxx set to open Sunday

Tax-free weekend is in full force andshoppers in Lufkin will soon have another store to take on during the sales taxholiday.

Sunday morning TJ Maxxwill open its doors inside the Lufkin mall.

The store with open at8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. giving shoppers plenty of time to takeadvantage of tax-free deals.

There will also be aribbon cutting ceremony at 7:30 a.m. and TJ Maxx officials will present a $5000donation to the Family Crisis Center.

