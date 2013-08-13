Lufkin opens fall camp; building off strong spring

Coming off its deepest playoff run since 2005, Lufkin is looking for even bigger and better things in 2013. A total of 13 starters are returning, including an abundance of playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Because the Panthers help spring practice, they had to wait until today to open two-a-days. A week lost in August though means very little to head coach Todd Quick. Quick said, "If you trade four weeks of pads in for one week of shorts, that's not an even trade, so we are glad we did spring ball and glad the kids are ready and excited about being out here. Free safety Michael Farley added, "I couldn't even sleep last night, I was just ready to get back out here on the field and practice."

After a trip to the regional semifinals in 2012 and solid spring, Lufkin is carrying some serious momentum into fall camp. Moving forward and not taking any steps back is the focus for the panthers as they gear up for the season. Quick said, "We talked to them at the end about maintaining what we did in the spring and not have to back track. You know we want to start where we ended and that way we don't have to make up any ground."

New quarterback Trey Cumbie has shown he's more than capable of distributing the football to his explosive wideouts. With big names back on defense as well, the outlook on the season is very bright.

Cumbie said, "We can be really explosive and score a lot of points, we just need to work together as a team and we will win a lot of games this year." Farley added, "We have a lot of impact players coming back and a lot of big people for this team so I feel like if we just put it together we can make it."

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.