Nacogdoches out to prove its a different team

From 0 and 10 season last year, to making the playoffs in 2013. That's Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine's prediction for Nacogdoches. The Dragons who started two-a-days this morning are out to earn respect and show they are no longer a roll over team.

For starters, head coach Bobby Reyes is entering his second year with the Dragons and that means smoother camp. Secondly, Nacogdoches returns 18 starters, giving the black and gold some much needed experience.

Coach Reyes said, "We have a full year of our system under our belt, both offensively and defensively, and our kids have good recall, they know what is going on. It's not like a year ago when everything is new and we were trying to learn everything." Slot receiver Tae Thomas added, "I think everyone is comfortable and knows the plays really good."

Coming off a spirited spring, the competition has picked up right where it left off...the dragons have learned what it means to battle. Reyes says, "I was excited about that, our kids have really become competitive. I think the best thing we did was our kids ran track in the spring and we learned to compete.

The pieces are in place for a run to the post-season. The 2013 version of the Dragons will look a lot different than the one that went defeated in 2012.

Reyes says, "We are Nacogdoches high school, we are going to play hard and people are going to learn to respect us and we are going to do things we have to do to earn it." Jacob Bragg added, "Going 0 and 10 we have a chip on our shoulder, we have to prove ourselves this year so its going to be a good year."

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.