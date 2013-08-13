West Sabine high school grad uses graphic design to spread faith

Any given day, you'rebound to find 18-year-old Tyler Stanley, pencil in hand, creating a work ofart.

Now the recent high schoolgraduate is using his artistic ability to share a message of faith.

"Just drawing with apencil, basically stuff and I finally decided to broaden it out a little bit,"said Stanley.

Last week Stanley andother students from Lufkin First Assembly competed against thousands in theAssemblies of God National Fine Arts Competition.

"It's about findingtalents that they may not have known they had, developing those talents andthen deploying those gifts to be a ministry," said Chris Simmons, InterimYouth Pastor, LFA.

Stanley entered in severalcategories and took home second place in t-shirt design and first place forgraphic design.

These designs were bothbased on a theme from Acts 20:24 which says, "I consider my life worth nothingto me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesushas given me."

Stanley says he took keywords from the verse and used them to help his designs stand out.

"The difference ofthe graphic design it had a lot more detail in it, it had a three dimensional lookand it had a gradient feel," said Stanley.

Stanley says this was hisfirst year to participate in fine arts and not only did he win this trophy butreceived his school tuition paid for the year.

"God pretty much toldme that He was going to provide for me and it's a big deal because before thatI would have had to come up with the other $18,000," said Stanley.

Now his aim is to turn hispassion for art into a ministry.

"Your talent isreally nothing if you're not using it for God," said Stanley.

In two weeks, Stanley willattend Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie to study mediaministry and continue in the race of spreading the word of god

Stanley says he's using the money hemakes from selling his t-shirts to pay for books and other school needs. He also hopes to get a graphic design internship.

