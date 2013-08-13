Locals participate in Lufkin cash mob to support Bad Wolf Gaming

Tuesday afternoon, gamersand downtown supporters mobbed a local business.

Bad Wolf Gaming was the location for locationfor Lufkin's third cash mob.

The goal of the cash mobis to draw a crowd at local store and hopefully increase business.

Bad Wolf opened last Novemberand offers various types of entertainment from video games to comics andgraphic novels officials say there is something for everyone.

"And the same thingto have a place where they can grow and develop and go beyond just a hobbystore but into a development and growing store," said Natasha Heath, OwnerBad Wolf Gaming.

The store hosts severalgaming tournaments on the weekends and customers can come in and play free ofcharge.

