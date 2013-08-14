Timpson not satisfied, wants more

Timpson qualified for the playoffs last season for the first time in nearly 10 years. The Bears didn't earn a postseason victory, but the players know what it takes to be successful and now they are hoping to earn back to back trips.

Head coach James Conway set the bar high in his first season, but it can be raised. A second year in the same system has the Bears flying around in fall camp instead of thinking. Conway said, "one of the first comments my coaches made after the first practice in t-shirts and shorts was gosh coach this didn't feel like our first practice, the kids know so much." Wide receiver Terrance Brown said we know all the plays, we know everything we have to do, so its good."

Starting the season 8 and 0 for a second straight year isn't out of the realm of possibility, but Timpson will be without all district running back Colton McSwain until league play. With that said, Timpson is finding other ways to move the ball. Conway said, "We are still going to run the ball, but we are going to work on our passing game a lot more this year because we feel like we have some receivers that are smaller and quicker kids that can catch the ball." McSwain added, "I think we are going to be able to throw the ball a little better, but will lose some speed. We will though be able to have a power run game because the offensive line is back."

The black and gold wont sneak up on anybody this season, but they also wont be intimidated in a big game setting, like they were last season. Senior offensive center Ruston Bush said, "Our mindset, we didn't know how to act under pressure like that. It was hard for us to perform under pressure when we have never been in that situation." Senior Dimric Caraway added, "We got a big target on our back this year, we have got people that are going to come get us now."

