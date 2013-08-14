Mt. Enterprise changing the look on offense

Only nine starters return for Mount Enterprise who made a run to the regional semifinals last season. Yes a lot of talent was lost to graduation, but quarterback josh Leadon and running back Justin Johnson will provide the Wildcats with plenty of firepower. So far during two-a-days, head coach Scott Holzhauer says the effort has been sky high and the younger players have stepped up to the plate. The Wildcats will run most of their plays from the shotgun in 2013 to try to take advantage of their speed and spread defenses out. Its taking time to get used to the new formations and verbage of the offense, but everything is moving in the right direction.

Johnson said, "Running the ball out of the shotgun is a little different, but I'm adjusting as quickly as I can. You can go either way or up the middle without the defense knowing what you are doing." Leadon also said, "We are practicing well, executing well, that's what we need, team work and execution in practice to win." Coach Holzhauer added, "Spreading it out a little bit because we feel want to get our speed out in the open field. They have adjusted well so far, but we obviously have a way to go, but they are picking it up pretty quick."

