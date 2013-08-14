Young artists enjoy art camp at Museum of East Texas

Wednesday 13 three-year olds got to let their creative energy flow during Wee Art Camp at the Museum of East Texas.

The museum hosted two weeks of camp for the toddlers, one week at the beginning of summer and one week at the end.

Throughout the summer older students spent time developing their artistic abilities but officials say is never too early to teach creativity.

"Young people can become creative adults and we all need creativity we don't necessarily all have to be famous artists but we do need to be creative in our everyday life," said Stanley Bohon, Art Instructor.

The class will continue through Friday. On August 25th the museum will showcase all the art made by students, during summer camps.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.