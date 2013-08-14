SFA defense says it has pieces to be number one

The Two-A-Day Caravan paid a visit to Stephen F. Austin this morning. The Jacks who have won just 11 games the past two years are working hard in fall camp to turn things around. SFA has the pieces to contend for a conference title, but their focus is putting those together. Head coach J.C. Harper wants to see good effort, enthusiasm and attitude during two-a-days and so far so good. Finishing second in the Southland last season in total defense has SFA wanting more. With all conference players Darren Robinson, Malcom Mattox, Collin Garrett and Caleb Nelson back, the Jacks feel having the number one unit is only acceptable.

Garrett said, "Now we are shooting for the top. We want to be the number one defense in the nation. We want to be number one in pass defense, rushing defense, number one in sacks, everything. We don't want to leave room for anybody else. Mattox added, "With those guys along with me, Robinson, and Garrett its going to be hard to do anything on us as far as passing the ball and running the ball so I'm very excited about this season."

