Center focused on being one

Replacing an 1,800 yard rusher in K.J. Garrett won't be easy, but Center does return a total of 11 starters off of last years 8 and 3 bi-district finalist team. the Roughriders also took a blow earlier this month when all-district safety Johnny Shaw transferred schools.

The positive for the purple and gold. Quarterback Dalton Horton and explosive wide receiver DeJalen Preston are back and ready to lead Center to what would be its fifth straight playoff appearance. What the Roughriders really want in 2013 is a post-season victory. Despite making the tournament, they have failed to record a playoff win the last three seasons. On defense, linebacker Kiounis Williams is back after racking up over 130 tackles in 2012. Williams talked about his teams growth during two-a-days and its motto.

He said, "Turn up. Keep everything moving. Keep everything fast. The faster you are, the better you play, speed kills. I hope we just grow as one and become one team. We need to play for the person beside us, play for everyone. The more we play for each other, the farther we will go." Junior center Adam Reeves added, "We lost a lot of starters, especially on the offensive and defensive line. We had to have guys step up and fill those positions and so far I think they are doing a really good job."

