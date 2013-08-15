Lufkin man accepts 2-year prison term for stealing more than $200K in knives, coins

A 36-year-olf Lufkin man accepted a plea bargain deal of two years in a state prison for stealing knives and collectible gold and silver coins valued collectively at more than $200,000 from a storage building on Ford Chapel Road in October 2012.

William Patrick Honeycutt appeared in Judge Barry Bryan's 217th Judicial District Court Thursday morning. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of burglary of a building, and received the maximum sentence of 2 years in prison, according to prosecutor Layne Thompson.

Thompson said even though more than $200,000 in knives and collectible coins were stolen from the storage building, the game cameras used to catch Honeycutt in the act also showed other people near the storage building.

"We simply could not prove how much of the items stolenwere stolen by Honeycutt as opposed to other unidentifiable individuals thatwere photographed by game cameras near the building," Thompson said.

Honeycutt sold some knives that matched the descriptions of some of the knives stolen from the storage building, but the value of those knives was nowhere near the total value of the items the victim said were stolen from the storage building, Thompson said.



Honeycutt is still being held in the Angelina County Jail. Honeycutt was booked into the jail on Dec. 4, 2012.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Lufkin couple noticed numerous items missing from a storage building located on their property in the 3300 block of Ford Chapel Road. The husband told Lufkin Police officers that he used to be in the business of selling knives.

The man also said that he noticed "numerous other items" and collectible silver and gold coins missing as well. Overall, the stolen items were valued at $211,220.

"It is believed that these thefts have taken place over a period of time and not all at once, as there is too much property missing," the affidavit stated.

On Nov. 19, law enforcement officials arrested Cheryl Brown and Johnny Lewis for being in possession of several of the knives stolen from the storage building, including a small "hen&rooster" brand knife.

Brown told LPD detectives that she and Lewis "bought six or seven of [the knives] from a w/m named Patrick sometime back in August," according to the affidavit. In addition, Brown stated that the man she bought the knives from had about 15 or 20 of the knives at his apartment when he called her over to see if she wanted to buy any of them.

After the thefts, the husband placed two different cameras on the property in hopes of getting a picture of the suspect in action. After the first camera was stolen, he replaced it with another one in a different location.

The second camera allegedly produced a picture of Honeycutt walking up to the storage building where the rest of the knives are stored. The picture was taken at 2:05 a.m. on Nov. 19.

"Patrick declined to comment, saying only that he didn't know anything," the affidavit stated. "Very little of the property has been recovered and is believed to have been sold by Patrick to random people on the street."

