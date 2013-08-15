Huntington gunning for first playoff berth in program history

Friday nights haven't been kind to the town of Huntington, in fact the Red Devils enter 2013 having won just 4 games over the past 4 seasons. But there is reason to think this year could be different on the gridiron.

Huntington is now under the direction of new head coach Ryan Soderquist and he has already changed things up. The Red Devils will be a run oriented team this season and run a double wing offense instead of the spread. This new style fits the players much better as Huntington must improve on its 8 points per game average from 2012. The defense meanwhile is focused on tackling and not giving up big plays. Coming off an 0 and 10 campaign is never easy, but a determined group of seniors are hopeful this year is different.

Sean Sims says, "I would like to get on the winning side because there are four teams going to the playoffs this year and I would like to be the 1st team from Huntington to go." Clay Boston added, "We have a lot of players this year that we need, a lot more than last year. I feel like this will be an okay year."

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.