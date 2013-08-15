Rusk changes defense; adds formations to triple option offense

A 4 and 0 start in 2012 had the Eagles of Rusk flying high. But injuries at key positions derailed the season as they lost five of their final six games and missed out on the playoffs. A new 4-2-5 defense is being implemented during fall camp and the kids love it. They all compare their new scheme to TCU. Now if the Eagles can execute it as good as the Horned Frogs then look out.

On offense, well Rusk takes you back a few years with the triple option. Head coach Ted Patton believes in the veer and has the players to make it work. Its a fun offense to run and it definitely keeps defenses guessing.

Senior running back Vijay Stingley says, "Running the triple option is fun. You can do a lot of different things with it. It keeps defenses on their toes." Ray Foreman added, "You don't see it that often and you don't have that long to prepare for it so good luck with that." Quarterback Chase Stanley said, "The veer is fun, but we are also running the pistol this year to change things up."

