Lufkin man arrested 47 times gets 9 months in county jail

Angelina County deputies arrested a Lufkin man Tuesday on an outstanding warrant stating that he threatened his son.

When Angelina County Sheriff's deputies arrested John Richard Burch Sr. for resisting arrest Wednesday, it was the 47th the 51-year-old Lufkin man has been arrested in Angelina County.

An Angelina County judge sentenced a 51-year-old Lufkin man to nine months in the county jail for the misdemeanor evading arrest charge that marked his 47th arrest Friday morning.

Repeat offender John Richard Burch Sr. appeared in front of Judge Gerald Goodwin Friday. Burch is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on the evading arrest charge and a felony parole violation charge from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Although no bail has been set for Burch's parole violation charge, his bail was set at $1,500 for the evading arrest charge.

After he was arrested by the Angelina County Sheriff's Office about a week ago, Burch was booked into the county jail.

Now that Burch has been sentenced for the evading arrest charge, he will have to appear before the Parole Board, according to a TDCJ spokesman. If he has not been arrested on any additional charges by that time, the Parole Board hearing will focus on any violations of his parole.

Burch was arraigned by County-Court-at-Law Judge Derek Flournoy on Aug. 8. He was arrested on the assault charge on Aug. 7. Just two days before that, Burch was released on parole for a felony offense in Nacogdoches County.

Burch's lengthy arrest record dates back to August 1994, when he was arrested for public intoxication, according to the Angelina County Jail Website. He was arrested four days later for resisting arrest.

Below is an account of Burch's history behind bars. Any overlap in prison sentences and new arrests is likely due to records showing Burch getting credit for time served.

7/29/94: Assault family violence and resisting arrest. Released 7/30/94.

8/6/94: Public intoxication. Released 8/7/94.

8/10/94: Resisting arrest. Released 8/24/94.

1/17/95: Public intoxication. Released 1/17/95.

11/26/95: Public intoxication. Released 11/27/95.

9/3/96: Revocation of probation. Released 9/3/96.

12/23/96: Disorderly conduct. Released 12/24/96.

12/24/96: Aggravated assault, assault family violence, resisting arrest. Released 1/2/97.

4/25/97: Public intoxication. Released 4/25/97.

6/15/97: Littering, probation violation. Released 6/16/97.

6/18/97: Began two-year prison sentence for DWI.

6/22/97: Began four-year prison term for assault of public servant.

8/19/97: Began five-year sentence for DWI third or more.

9/9/97: Assault public servant. Released 9/12/97.

4/18/02: Released from prison on parole.

5/4/03: Assault. Released 5/5/03.

5/7/03: Public intoxication. Released 5/7/03.

5/31/03: Public intoxication. Released 5/31/03.

6/1/03: Public intoxication. Released 6/1/03.

8/15/03: Evading arrest, failure to appear, failure to appear, public intoxication, public intoxication. Released 9/22/03.

10/24/03: DWI. Released 10/24/03.

12/9/03: Assault, assault public servant, assault public servant. Released 2/9/04.

3/16/04: Theft. Released 3/16/04.

4/29/04: Judgment/DWI, theft. Released 7/11/04.

2/5/05: Assault. Released 2/5/05.

4/4/05: Display fictitious license plate, no drivers license, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

4/14/05: Possession of drug paraphernalia. Released 4/14/05.

8/3/05: Began two-year prison terms for assault-family violence.

10/4/05: Judgment assault, judgment attempted assault on public servant, judgment evading arrest. Released 11/14/05.

8/03/07: Released from prison on parole.

12/11/07: Public intoxication. Released 12/11/07.

5/20/08: Public intoxication. Released 5/21/08.

7/26/08: Failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license, public intoxication. Released 7/27/08.

8/1/08: Failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released 8/1/08.

8/5/08: Public intoxication. Released 8/5/08.

8/19/08: Public intoxication. Released 8/19/08.

8/27/08: Public intoxication. Released 8/27/08.

10/17/08: Eight capias warrants, driving with license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia.

2/19/09: Public intoxication. Released 2/19/09.

2/21/09: Public intoxication. Released 2/21/09.

6/1/09: DWI third or more. Released 6/17/09.

10/23/09: Public intoxication. Released 10/23/09.

11/29/09: Public intoxication. Released 11/30/09.

5/2/10: Disorderly conduct, public intoxication. Released 5/2/10.

5/2/10: Public intoxication. Released 5/2/10.

6/29/10: Obstruction. Released 6/30/10.

10/3/10: Began four-year prison sentence for DWI third or more.

10/8/10: Public intoxication. 10/8/10.

10/18/10: Judgment/DWI third or more. Released 11/22/10.

6/2/11: Bench warrant/DWI third or more. Released 8/8/11.

7/13/12: Released from prison on parole.

5/22/13: Public intoxication. Released 5/22/13.

7/3/13: Parole warrant. Released 8/6/13.

8/8/13: Resisting arrest. Not yet released.

