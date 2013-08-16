Nacogdoches teachers attend No Excuses presentation

Friday morning teachers atBrooks-Quinn-Jones Elementary got a lesson in promoting academic success.

The founder of No ExcusesUniversity dropped in to help get teachers motivated for the start of theschool year.

Creator Damen Lopez says he hopes his presentationwill raise the expectations of teachers and help to make college a possibilityfor all students.

"Especially at thebeginning of the year, we want to make sure we're starting off on the rightfoot we want to make sure we have a critical mass of staff members who believein the potential for students," said Lopez.

During his presentation Lopezdescribed the six exceptional systems that help promote academic results.

