Woodville & Hemphill part of Scrimmage

The Two-A-day Caravan wrapped up this evening with Woodville and Hemphill. The eagles and Hornets were in Huntington for a three way scrimmage with the Red Devils. Lets begin with Woodville, who looked extremely sharp on both sides of the ball. The Eagles run oriented offense was clicking on all cylinders under the direction of quarterback Marqui Jackson. Woodville has numerous talented backs it can rely on, giving first year head coach Jared Slaten options to work with. Graduation at the skill positions hurt, but the black and gold have reloaded. They practice uptempo and play uptempo and it seems to be working. What also helps is having a good offensive line.

Slaten says, "We are so much better upfront this year at this point. I feel like our linemen have really progressed, we had a good offseason so that really helped them. We have gotten a lot stronger, the kids also understand what we want to do a little bit better. You know its our second year in the offense so that helps. Wide Receiver Charles Fentress added, "We have done really good, our tempo is really fast and that's what we want to beat opponents. We are coming together better as a team and hitting hard. We lost a lot of people last year but we had some come back that can pick up the slack."

As for Hemphill, well the Hornets recorded a loss before the season started by all district quarterback Justin Twine transferring schools. But first year head coach John Launius and Hemphill have moved on and will look to rebound from a 1 and 9 season in 2012. The hornets do return 13 starters and have some key pieces to work with. Hemphill will be uptempo like Woodville, but will operate mostly out of the shotgun and be no-huddle. A gritty senior class is determined to turn things around.

