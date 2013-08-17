Police: 2 suspects in dead body in truck case now in custody

Lufkin police say two of the three suspects connected to the death of a Lufkin man found in a burning pickup truck Wednesday morning are now in custody.

Police spokesman JB Smith said Chambers County Sheriff's Offices in Anahauac, Texas notified LPD that they arrested Daniel Andres Muniz, 29, of Winnie. St Landry Parish Sheriff's Department in Louisiana notified authorities they had arrested Kristine Maldonado Garcia, 25 of Lufkin.

Saturday,Smith said detectives obtained three arrest warrants, two of which are for first-degree murder.

Although the results of lab testing are needed to confirm the identity of the victim and cause of death, the detectives believe the vehicle owner, Efren Mora Elizondo, 47, of Lufkin, as the victim.



The murder suspects are Kristine Maldonado Garcia, 25, of Lufkin, and Miguel Hernandez Monsivais, 22, of Lufkin. Daniel Andres Muniz, 29, of Winnie, is suspected of second-degree tampering with evidence.



Smith said the investigation revealed that Elizondo's death occurred prior to and at a location other than that of the vehicle fire and that his body was placed in the bed of his truck and the truck was driven to the area of Renfro Drive and Valley Avenue, where it was burned.







Detectives determined that Garcia was in Nacogdoches County Friday and deputies there attempted to arrest her Friday night. But Garcia fled the scene and is now believed to be somewhere in Louisiana, Smith said.





Police do not know the whereabouts of Monsivais.





Anyone with information concerning the current location of the suspects can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Lufkin at (936) 639-TIPS or by submitting an anonymous tip at www.LufkinCrimeStoppers.com . Crime Stoppers Tipsters never have to give their name and Crime Stoppers may pay a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of any of these wanted persons.



