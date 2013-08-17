Healthy Nacogdoches hosts Kids Expo

Saturday morning therecreation center in Nacogdoches was filled with kids being active.

Healthy Nacogdoches hostedtheir annual a Kids Expo, encouraging kids to stay active and educate parentson how to start healthy habits at a young age.

Kids enjoyed bouncehouses, yoga, jump ropes cooking demonstrations and other activities.

"We do things like this sothat individuals will embrace healthier lifestyles, the sooner you do it thebetter and we need to embrace healthy habits early rather than change behaviorlater on," said Kinnie Douglas, Coordinator, Healthy Nacogdoches.

Everyone who participated left the event witha set a school supplies.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.

