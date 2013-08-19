Lufkin catching up in pads

After four days of just shorts and helmets last week, Lufkin strapped up in full pads on Friday and began their second week of practice today the same way.

The Panthers are gearing up for a scrimmage on Friday at home against Beaumont West Brook. Head coach Todd Quick likes what he's seen so far from the players, but is reminding them of the little things when it comes to full pads. Lufkin went hard this afternoon and will do so again Tuesday as they try to catch up on the four days of hitting they lost.

Quick said, "We are going to go three quarters against Beaumont West Brook, game like situations so we are pressed for time. We just have to be smart, they have to be fresh legged when they get there, they cant be tired. You know you get tired and you start getting people hurt, so we just got to be smart about it and understand we want to be ready for the scrimmage, but next week too."

