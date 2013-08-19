More running for SFA in 2013?

SFA's first scrimmage of fall camp is in the books, but how much can we really take from it? Well, the Jacks appear to have a three headed monster at running back in Gus Johnson, Fred Ford, and former Lufkin stand-out Jamarcus Walker.

All three are different type backs, but each showed the ability to bust big runs. We all know SFA loves to throw the ball and finished first in the Southland Conference last season in pass offense with over 385 yards per game. But what if the Jacks improved their rushing offense and were more balanced in 2013? They seem to have the backs to do it, and the guys up front to pave the way.

Offensive Coordinator Chris Truax says, Gus and Fred are both division one caliber football players, I mean I expect both of them to be all conference players and to take leadership roles and take full ownership in this offense and get us where we need to be this fall." Head Coach J.C. Harper added, "I tell you all of our running backs have really done well. If the opportunity presents itself and the team is giving us the opportunity to run the football then we are going to run it."

