Angelina, Nacogdoches counties’ jobless rates better than national rate

Job seekers across EastTexas spent Tuesday morning filling out applications at work force solutions.

Officials say the economicclimate is steadily improving statewide and locally.

"Texas is doingbetter than national economy because we weren't hit as hard by the recession asother states," said Marilyn Hartsook, Interim Executive Director WorkForce SolutionsTHE NATIONAL Unemployment rate sits at 7.4 percent, in Texas therate is 6.7 percent.

The unemployment ratesAngelina and Nacogdoches counties both fall under the national rate at 6.8 and7.2 percent.

The Texas WorkforceCommission says the state has created almost 300,000 jobs since July of last year.

"Oil and gas, that'sbeen doing so well, so I think it's about 2007 Texas has been doing better,"said Hartsook.

Work Force SolutionsInterim Executive Director Marilyn Hartsook says it's expected for theunemployment rate in deep East Texas to fall above the state wide rate.Hartsook says local businesses are key in continuing in the decline inunemployment.

"We're staying ontrack with that, it's no big deviation the unemployment rate is gradually goingdown it's just not going down as fast as everyone would like," saidHartsook.

Hartsook says jobs seekersshould strike while the iron is hot and take advantage of the positiveemployment climate.

In July the unemploymentrate rose in 28 states and fell in eight states.

This time last year theunemployment rate in Texas was 7.4 percent.

