Nacogdoches focused on assignment football

You want to hear some pads popping? Go out to Nacogdoches football practice. Head coach Bobby Reyes has his guys competing and hitting hard. At the same time however, the Dragons focus is assignment football. No busted coverages, no missed blocks, and no bad throws. Nacogdoches is prepping for a scrimmage at home on Friday night against Jasper. Coach Reyes wants to see his team execute and give great effort. It won't count in the record book, but a good showing will go along way toward a successful 2013.

Quarterback Hunter McClellan says, "I just want everybody to focus hard and work hard. We need to go out and win so that everyone knows we can." Reyes added, "The physicality is there, I'm not worried about that, I'm concerned about us getting where we are suppose to be and being at the right spot at the right time and us holding on and making plays."

The varsity portion of the scrimmage between the Dragons and Jasper is set to begin around 7:15 in Nacogdoches.

