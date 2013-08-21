SFA soccer getting ready for season opener

The start of the college soccer season is just three days away and with that, the Stephen F. Austin girls are preparing hard. But don't let an up tempo and tough practice fool you. The Lady Jacks are also about having fun under first year head coach Wally Crittenden. Focused during every drill and getting better, yes. But that's also going on with music blaring in the background. SFA begins the 2013 season with high expectations after setting a school record for wins in a single season in 2012. With lofty goals such as being picked to win the Southland Conference comes pressure, but this team is ready to seize the moment. Positive, upbeat, and encouraging is what the Lady Jacks are about.

Coach Crittenden says, " This group understands that success is not a continuum, its not something you are entitled to. Success is depended on each team standing on their own, proving themselves day in and day out. We have music playing, we are loud, celebrate successes, we laugh at some of the mistakes we make and bloopers." Megan Dunnigan added, " Yeah we have won conference two years in a row, but this year is going to be even tougher. Everyone is planning on our game being the hardest and they are going to play their best so we are going to have to come out every game and play our absolute hardest and hopefully we can come out and win conference again."

The Lady Jacks open the season Friday night on the road in Houston against Rice. Their home opener is set for Sunday afternoon at 1 o'clock against Texas State.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.