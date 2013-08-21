Lufkin man’s open records requests continue to plague county officials

Public information activist David Stua has a particular interest in Kimberly Saenz, a former Davita nurse serving a life sentence, but Stua hopes to prove her innocence and he's using public record to gather information.

"This is a lot of work it's a considerable amount of work for me," said Stua.

And he's creating extra work for county officials.

"If you get 1,000 or 10,000 or 20,000, you know you can't do all that in 10 days," said Angelina County Judge Wes Suiter.

County Judge Wes Suiter says the freedom of information acts allows any member of the public can request information if they feel it's valuable.

"We'll get a request or two from time to time someone's got an interest in what the county is doing or what our department is doing," said Suiter.

Stua says it took him about 18 hours to file over 20,000 open records requests.

"I use a database to contact these, I usually lose some sleep trying to do this but it's ok because it's for a good cause," said Stua.

Suiter says there is nothing unlawful about the numerous requests but says some county departments can only handle a certain amount of requests at a time.

"In an instance where you might get 100 or 200 or 1,000 or 10,000 it could be pretty devastating on a department," said Suiter.

Stua has sent requests to the Lufkin Police Department, District Attorney's Office and the Angelina County Health District and it's up to officials to sift through and respond to them.

"It's just a hard time when you have a small department when you get a box of requests and you have to comply," said Suiter.

Stua says he has sent a total of 27,192 open records requests.

