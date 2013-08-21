Car seat checkup event set for Friday afternoon

Wednesday volunteers got a lesson in child safety and were instructed on how to properly install car seats.

Kid safe officials say it's important that parents and caregivers are educated in car seat safety because car crashes are a leading cause of death among children.

On Friday the volunteers will put their training to good use to help families at a car safety seat checkup

"There is a 99% mistake rate so what that means is the child isn't secured properly or the seat isn't properly installed in the vehicle so it's important for parents," said Rachel Cooney Kid safe Program Coordinator.

The car safety seat checkup event will be this Friday in the K-mart parking lot from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00p.m.

