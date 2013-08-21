Mattox and Robinson provide SFA with potent DE combo

When you talk about the Stephen F. Austin defense, the first name that comes to mind is first team all Southland Conference defensive end Darren Robinson. He finished 2012 with 7.5 sacks, which was second in the SLC. Now though, you could say the Jacks may have the best DE duo in the nation with Malcolm Mattox joining forces. Mattox who was forced to play inside last year racked up nine sacks in 2011 as a defensive end and he's is back at his natural position.

Mattox says, "Darren Robinson is the type of player you can bring to a bad defense, a bad school, and he will basically turn that all around. That is the type of player he is. Just to have a player like that to play across from me is a blessing because really there is nothing a defense can do to prepare for both of us."

