Voice of Cowboys says Dez in for big year

No one said figuring out life in the National Football League is easy. Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant figured that out the hard way, but entering his fourth year, the Lufkin native seems to have it down. Dez has matured on and off the field and his numbers prove it. In the final eight games last season, Bryant had 50 catches, for over 870 yards and 10 touchdowns. The radio voice of the Dallas Cowboys, Brad Sham, was in Tyler today for the 2013 East Texas Kickoff Luncheon. Sham talked about Dez not being ready for the NFL as a rookie, but says 2013 should be a monster year for the former Panther.

Sham says, "He seems to me to be someone that really wants to figure it and get it right. He seems to me to be someone who is a good teammate and wants to be a good teammate. Personally I think he's going to have an absolutely beastly year. If he does it's because he's figured things out off the field as well as on the field."

