Student artwork to be featured in Sunday exhibition

Some of Lufkin'syoungest artists will be showing their work this weekend.

360 childrenattended art camp at the Museum of East Texas and now their work will be ondisplay Sunday afternoon.

Museumofficials say 1000 pieces of art work will be featured in the museum gallery; mosaiccollages, paintings, sculptures to drawings made by kids from ages three to 14.

Officials say the students not only learned art techniques butalso how to express their creativity

"Whenthey come and see their art work on the wall with their name beside it I think it'sreally exciting for them to show it's a real exhibition like they are grownupsin real galleries," said Ann Reyes, Curator of Education.

The art exhibition is Sunday at the Museum ofEast Texas from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Officials say everyone is welcome andrefreshments will be served.

