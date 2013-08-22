Lufkin will play three quarters in scrimmage

The last time the Lufkin football team went full go was back in May during the annual spring game. That will change tomorrow night when the Panthers host Beaumont West Brook for their only tune-up before next week's season opener against John Tyler.

The scrimmage will be treated like a game and will include three full quarters. Lufkin's offense will look to get into a nice rhythm while the defense will look to build off a solid spring game where it held Trey Cumbie and company scoreless through two quarters. Head coach Todd Quick says tomorrow night will be, "Game like, live situations and the kicking game. The whole thing. We are going to play two quarters and take a little bit of halftime, get them used to coming back after halftime and play a little bit in the 3rd quarter and finish up with the rest. We feel like we can get what we need out of that time."

