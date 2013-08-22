Nacogdoches ready for first scrimmage

Meanwhile over in Nacogdoches tomorrow night, the Dragons are set to host Jasper in their first scrimmage of preseason camp. The black and gold have a bye in week zero, so they will actually have one more tune-up game next week. Nacogdoches' offense looked solid behind quarterback Hunter McClellan in the spring game and the unit has continued to progress during two-a-days. The defense at the same time has been physical and flying round. Head coach Bobby Reyes hopes both happen in a game like setting tomorrow night.

Reyes says," I hope to see us execute and I'm hoping to see us give great effort and you know continue with the good attitudes we have had. If we do that, the carry over will be there and we will come out just fine." McClellan added, "The offensive line needs to be very physical and the same with the defense, when they are physical that's how we are going to end up winning this year."

