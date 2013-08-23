Nacogdoches businesses excited SFA students are back

Friday, a sea of purple filled the Stephen F. Austin campus as 2,000 freshman moved in to their residence halls.

"Students start moving in this week and we already notice the traffic is picking up," said Bruce Partain, CEO, Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce.

Friday dorms opened for the fall semester and classes begin on Monday.

"When the students get here you can definitely feel there is a different energy in town," said Dr. Adam Peck, Dean of Student Affairs.

Nacogdoches Chamber CEO Bruce Partain says this is the time of year the town looks forward to.

"We have a little bit of a lull in July and August but we are getting closer to September, October and certainly things will be in full swing," said Partain.

Officials say the students coming in are not only direct consumers but contribute to local businesses.

"You can look around his town and see how many of our students are employed by local businesses, it's really good for our students, it's really good for the businesses and I think it's what makes Nacogdoches, Nacogdoches," said Peck.

Sparkle Boutique Fashion Consultant Jeanne Blacksher says business was slower during the summer and SFA students not only increase sales but bring excitement to the community.

"When school starts it really picks up they have all their social activities, so that brings sororities looking for dresses for different occasions," said Blacksher.

"For many businesses in Nacogdoches the color of money might be green but it's also decidedly purple," said Partain.

SFA officials say that students not only impact the economy but work throughout the year to make a difference in the community by participating in 90,000 hours of community service.

