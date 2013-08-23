TxDOT reminds drivers of US 59 ramp closure

As construction continueson US Highway 59 TxDOT officials want to remind drivers on the first day ofschool there will be a change in their commute.

This Monday the ramp tothe westbound loop will close permanently and drivers will have to take theSpence Street detour.

Officials are hoping for minimal delays butsay they want motorists to be prepared for anything on the first day.

"The project includesbridges and frontage roads and all these different parts and so you're going toclose that part because you're about to start working on something else,"said Kathi White, TxDOT Spokesperson.

Officials say traffic hasbeen smooth in the first year of construction; the project is set to becompleted in two years.

