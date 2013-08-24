Lufkin & Nacogdoches both host scrimmages

If you wanted evidence that the Lufkin offense is going to be down right nasty this season. Then your proof was this afternoon. The Panthers hosted Beaumont West Brook in a full 3 quarter scrimmage this afternoon.

Quarterback Trey Cumbie found wide receiver Jamal Jeffrey early and often and the Texas A&M commit did what he does best. Jeffrey weaved in and out of traffic, making the defense look silly at time. Jamal had a total of three touchdowns in the first half, not including several other electrifying plays. Running backs Steven Sowell and Josh Tolbert also each found the end zone in the first half.

After giving up 14 points to Beaumont on its first two possessions, the Panther defense settled in. Their day was highlighted by a DeAndre Hooper interception for a touchdown. Before the break, Lufkin led 41 to 14.

As for the Jasper and Nacogdoches scrimmage. The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first in the controlled scrimmage portion of the night as they scored against the Dragons second defense. A little later however, Jasper struck again and this time it was against the Nacogdoches starters.

After giving up two td's, the Dragons offense got it in gear. Sparked by runs from Bryce Matthews and Coronado Tolbert, the Dragons moved right down the field. Tolbert then finished a drive with a short td run.