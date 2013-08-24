Trinity couple’s home damaged in Saturday morning fire

A Trinity couple's home suffered major damages after a fireSaturday morning.

The fire was called in at 7:23 a.m. in the Mill Town area ofTrinity at 602 Avenue A.

According to Chief Hayne Huffman, the fire started in thefront room of the house.

Huffman saysthe residence had two occupants both were able to get out of the house withoutany problems.

The Trinity Fire Department was able to stop the fire in thetwo front rooms of the house.

A cause for the fire has not been determined but Huffmansays it may have started due to an electrical issue.

