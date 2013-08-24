Little Wranglers event raises cancer awareness among children

Children in Lufkin dawned their favorite cowboy hats and cowboy boots all in support of a good cause.

"The purpose is just to let children feel like they are doing their part to volunteer and help the American Cancer Society," said Lorelle Coleman, Event Chair.

Saturday the American Cancer Society hosted the first Little Wrangler event for the Pineywoods Cattle Baron's Gala.

Children enjoyed breakfast, a concert and even arts and crafts all for cancer awareness.

"Cancer doesn't just effect adults it effects children too, we wanted to have something for the children to come out to and we want children to be aware that people their age also battle cancer," said Coleman.

Nine-year-old cancer survivor Titus Grigg was named the "Courageous Cowboy" for the event.

At six years old he was diagnosed with brain cancer but after undergoing treatment he has been cancer free for almost three years.

"He had a tumor removal, he had surgery, he had radiation and chemo treatment. It was a really big struggle he did amazing," said Amy Grigg, Titus' mother.

"To see him suffering with the chemo and radiation it was very challenging not being able to take that on ourselves and remove that from him," said Donnie Grigg, Titus' father.

Amy and Donnie Grigg say the community's support is invaluable for anyone battling cancer.

And watching their son become a survivor has given the family a hopeful outlook on life.

"We view everyday as a gift from God, things like this mean so much more than it would have, him going out and playing sports means so much more than it would have, we are just so blessed," said Donnie Grigg,

The Pineywoods Cattle Baron's Gala will be Saturday October 12th.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.