Angelina College hosts 6th annual Guy Davis Golf Tournament

Saturday morning the golf course at Lufkin's Crown Colony Country Club were filled with players supporting education.

The Angelina College Roadrunner Foundation hosted their 6th Annual Guy Davis Golf Tournament.

The proceeds from the event benefit the athletic department and go towards scholarships for local students.

Officials say the foundation's goal is to make the burden of paying for college a bit lighter for incoming students and their families.

"It's awesome just having the numbers every year with five man teams and have 27 to 28 teams is good for our community," said Steve Hall, President, AC Roadrunner Foundation.

Officials say they had about 135 participate in the tournament, later in the school year the foundation will host their annual Coaches vs. Cancer event.

