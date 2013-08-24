Lufkin woman's insurance arrest turns into drug charge

A Lufkin woman arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility was later charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

According to Sgt. Mike Shurley of the Lufkin Police Department, Friday morning ,Regina Havard, 31, was involved in a wreck on the 100 Block of Kerr Street.

Havard was cited for failure to control speed, Shurley said Havard was arrested because she was at fault in the accident and didn't have insurance.

According to Shurley, methamphetamines and other prescription drugs were found in her purse when she was being booked into jail.

Her bond is set at $4,000.

