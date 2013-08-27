Lufkin Out for Revenge Against John Tyler

Well folks, it is game week for high school and college football. Lufkin opens the season on Friday against a familiar opponent in John Tyler. The Lions are ranked 10th in class 4A and will make the trip to Lufkin after hosting the Panthers in 2012. John Tyler snapped Lufkin's two game winning steak in the series last year by knocking off the Panthers 35 to 21. So revenge is definitely on the minds of the purple and white. Lufkin's offense got going early and often against Beaumont West Brook in last week's scrimmage, putting up 34 points in the first half. Head coach Todd Quick expects his guys to hit the ground running and come out firing on all cylinders once again.

Quick says, "We are excited about the weapons we have offensively, our offensive line makes us look a lot further along than we are just simply because they are back. We have got to have that, and you have to have that firepower and make people uncomfortable." Wide receiver Jamal Jeffrey added, " I feel like when the offense gets on a roll its going to be hard to stop us, because if you try to shut one person down, that's going to open up more players on the team. "

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.